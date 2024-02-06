New owners for Artisan Contracting

A Cape Girardeau contracting company is under new ownership.

Larry Frankum, longtime owner of Artisan Contracting at 2097 Corporate Circle, sold the company to Gary and Jacki Wood on Nov. 1.

The Woods also own Stryker Construction, a St. Louis-based company, among several other businesses.

"Our goal was to find the right person with the right resources and the right credentials who would take this company as-is and move forward with it," Frankum said.

Artisan Contracting is a heavy-industrial contractor that specializes in general contracting, maintenance, design, remodeling and installation work.

Frankum had worked for Artisan or its parent company since 1985, oversaw it as it was spun off into its own division in 1995, and bought it outright a decade ago.

"We're not a great big organization, but we're a good organization," he said. "... Our focus is on customer service, quality, safety. That's pretty much what it is."