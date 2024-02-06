New owner of Ty's Summer Sno peddles 70 flavors of shaved ice

What do bubble gum, cotton candy, dill pickle, peanut butter & jelly, rock 'n' roll and wedding cake all have in common?

Give up?

The answer is they're six of the more than 70 flavors of shaved ice available at the Ty's Summer Sno locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

And with temperatures in the 90s lately, the shaved ice outlets have been popular among those seeking relief from the heat and humidity.

Sometimes known as "snow cones," "snowballs" or "Hawaiian snow," Ty's Summer Sno owner Dawn Kirby said "shaved ice" is the proper name for the frozen products sold at Ty's because it's shaved from solid blocks of ice that gives it a smooth texture "as opposed to 'crunchy' ice."

Kathleen Oliver of Cape Girardeau fixes shaved ice for a customer Thursday at Ty's Summer Sno in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Shaved ice, she said, is a "great summertime treat that's family friendly and affordable for every budget."

Kirby and her husband, Mike, purchased Ty's Summer Sno from Tyson Zahner in April 2018. She said it was an ideal business because it's "seasonal," perfect for her because she home-schools the Kirby children. Two of their four children also work for the family business during the summer.

When they purchased the business, the Cape Girardeau location was along William Street in front of Town Plaza Shopping Center. Construction of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, however, forced the Kirbys to move the shaved ice hut in October and place it on a new foundation at its current location, 2201 Broadway, in late November.

"It was like moving a small house," Kirby said.