Three new hospitalists are joining Mercy Hospital Southeast’s team at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. Joshua Buell, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and nurse practitioners Nicholas Ervin and Judy Pfeiffer will provide care for patients at the hospital.

Buell, a native of Jackson, started his health care career working in Cape Girardeau pharmacies. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University and completed medical school at A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

“I’m so grateful to be providing care for patients in the community where I grew up,” Buell said in a Dec. 30, news release. “The community has given so much to me over the years, and I’m excited to finally be able to give back and offer excellent patient experiences. It’s such a pleasure working with my Mercy Southeast team.”

Ervin and Pfeiffer had both worked at Mercy Southeast in the past. Ervin, a Cape Girardeau native, worked as a certified nursing assistant there in 2006. He studied at SEMO and completing his Master of Science in nursing in 2018 at Maryville University in St. Louis.