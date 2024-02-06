All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 6, 2025

New doctor, nurse practitioners join Mercy Hospital Southeast’s inpatient team

Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau welcomes three new hospitalists: Dr. Joshua Buell and nurse practitioners Nicholas Ervin and Judy Pfeiffer.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Joshua Buell
Joshua Buell
Nicholas Ervin
Nicholas Ervin
Judy Pfeiffer
Judy Pfeiffer

Three new hospitalists are joining Mercy Hospital Southeast’s team at 1701 Lacey St. in Cape Girardeau. Joshua Buell, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, and nurse practitioners Nicholas Ervin and Judy Pfeiffer will provide care for patients at the hospital.

Buell, a native of Jackson, started his health care career working in Cape Girardeau pharmacies. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University and completed medical school at A.T. Still University in Kirksville.

“I’m so grateful to be providing care for patients in the community where I grew up,” Buell said in a Dec. 30, news release. “The community has given so much to me over the years, and I’m excited to finally be able to give back and offer excellent patient experiences. It’s such a pleasure working with my Mercy Southeast team.”

Ervin and Pfeiffer had both worked at Mercy Southeast in the past. Ervin, a Cape Girardeau native, worked as a certified nursing assistant there in 2006. He studied at SEMO and completing his Master of Science in nursing in 2018 at Maryville University in St. Louis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I’ve spent much of my time throughout my career providing end-of-life care or managing chronic illnesses. Moving into a role as a hospitalist caring for adults has provided me with the opportunity to actually treat patients and their disease processes, as opposed to simply managing symptoms of potentially terminal conditions,” he said.

Pfeiffer, another SEMO alum, has more than 20 years of nursing experience, including concentrations in neurology and cardiology. She earned a master’s degree in nursing at Saint Louis University and is a credentialed adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.

“I love connecting with patients and their families by providing quality care — meeting each individual where they are in life, communicating in a way they can understand and helping them understand their disease process,” she said. “There can be a lot of fear and anxiety when someone is sick or injured. It’s my hope that through this connection and open, honest communication, I can relieve some of those anxieties and the fear of the unknown.”

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 6
Catholic Charities names chief program operations officer fo...
BusinessJan. 6
Salon to host ribbon-cutting Friday
BusinessJan. 6
Gas prices on the rise throughout much of country
BusinessJan. 6
Business After Hours events highlight chamber gatherings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: World stocks are mixed after Wall St snaps out of its holiday-season funk
BusinessJan. 6
Stock market today: World stocks are mixed after Wall St snaps out of its holiday-season funk
S&P 500 rallies to its first gain since Christmas
BusinessJan. 3
S&P 500 rallies to its first gain since Christmas
Stock market today: Wall Street opens 2025 with more modest losses
BusinessJan. 2
Stock market today: Wall Street opens 2025 with more modest losses
Stock market today: Wall Street indexes lose ground as market closes another record-breaking year
BusinessDec. 31, 2024
Stock market today: Wall Street indexes lose ground as market closes another record-breaking year
Wall Street slips in final days of a banner year for US stocks
BusinessDec. 30, 2024
Wall Street slips in final days of a banner year for US stocks
Ag educational conference for farmers to be held in Tennessee
BusinessDec. 27, 2024
Ag educational conference for farmers to be held in Tennessee
How the stock market defied expectations again this year, by the numbers
BusinessDec. 26, 2024
How the stock market defied expectations again this year, by the numbers
US applications for unemployment benefits hold steady, but continuing claims rise to 3-year high
BusinessDec. 26, 2024
US applications for unemployment benefits hold steady, but continuing claims rise to 3-year high
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy