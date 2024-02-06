New Cape Girardeau burger joint to open at month's end

Fatty Patty Burger Barn, taking over the site of the closed Zaxby's restaurant at 407 Cape West Crossing, near South Mount Auburn and Bloomfield roads in Cape Girardeau, plans a soft opening Thursday, May 25, according to its general manager.
The new eatery, whose signage promises "Farm Fresh 2 Table, Never Frozen" burgers, is looking for employees.
According to a window advertisement, jobs paying between $16 to $20 per hour with Fatty Patty are available — with, as of Thursday, May 4, an assistant manager, kitchen manager, cashier and cooks needed.
Valdosta, Georgia-based Manwell Food Co. closed Zaxby's locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri, in December 2021; Manwell had opened the 3,800-square-foot Cape Girardeau location nearly five years ago on June 11, 2018.
