New Cape Girardeau burger joint to open at month's end

According to a window advertisement, jobs paying between $16 to $20 per hour with Fatty Patty are available — with, as of Thursday, May 4, an assistant manager, kitchen manager, cashier and cooks needed.

Valdosta, Georgia-based Manwell Food Co. closed Zaxby's locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri, in December 2021; Manwell had opened the 3,800-square-foot Cape Girardeau location nearly five years ago on June 11, 2018.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.