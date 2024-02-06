All sections
BusinessDecember 16, 2024

Networking events include business breakfast, holiday social

A series of networking events will be hosted by local chambers in Cape Girardeau, Scott City and Jackson. These include a Business After Hours, a Holiday Evening Social and a Business Breakfast.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Several chamber events are taking place throughout the week, all opportunities for networking.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Atrium, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. It is free to attend, and chamber members may register on the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Holiday Evening Social around the same time, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at The Riverhouse, 11500 Route N in Scott City. Participants may email scottcitymochamber@gmail.com to confirm their attendance.

• Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business Breakfast event at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 East Deerwood Drive in Jackson.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

