Networking events include business breakfast, holiday social

Several chamber events are taking place throughout the week, all opportunities for networking.
• Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours event is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Atrium, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. It is free to attend, and chamber members may register on the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.
• Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Holiday Evening Social around the same time, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at The Riverhouse, 11500 Route N in Scott City. Participants may email scottcitymochamber@gmail.com to confirm their attendance.
• Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business Breakfast event at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 East Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
