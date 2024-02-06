NerdWallet: Refreshing a home doesn't need to be overly expensive

Home improvements can rejuvenate a stale dwelling. But remodeling and renovations could set you back thousands of dollars for each room.

A "midrange minor kitchen remodel" -- including hardware, countertops, flooring and a refrigerator -- is about $21,000, on average, according to Remodeling magazine's 2018 Cost vs. Value report. But with the right approach, you can give your abode some TLC without busting your budget.

"If you're strategic with the planning, especially if you're willing to put in a little sweat equity, there are definite simple fixes that you can make," said Dan DiClerico, a home expert at HomeAdvisor.

Try these ways to update your home for less.

Rearrange the furniture

Painting contractor Andrew Lohr pours out the paint into a tray prior to paint his living room Dec. 5, 2008, in Portland, Oregon. Greg Wahl-Stephens ~ Associated Press, file

Here's a solution that won't cost a dime: a new room layout. You can work with what you already have to make your space feel new again. Consider ideas such as moving the bed to the opposite wall or swapping the location of the sofa and chair in the living room.

Grab a paint brush

Slap a fresh coat of paint on the walls for a quick makeover. Hiring a professional to tackle the entire interior can set you back close to $2,000, DiClerico said. But you'll cut costs by taking on the project yourself.

Don't have the time or money to paint the whole house? Choose one or two areas you spend the most time in, such as the living room or bedroom.

"If you're able to do it yourself, certainly under $100 is going to get you a bucket of paint and all the necessary tools to totally transform that space," DiClerico said.

Kitchen appliances for sale are seen May 21 at a Lowe's Home Improvement store in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ted Shaffrey ~ Associated Press, file

Try the same tactic with furniture. Fresh paint or a new finish can revitalize old cabinets, tables, dressers and other items.