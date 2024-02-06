You signed the papers, got the keys and opened the front door. Now, that quaint little place is all yours.

But more freedom comes with more responsibility. A lot changes once you're a homeowner. Here's how to prepare for a few of the adjustments -- emotionally and financially.

1. You think about money more often

Ideally, you start thinking about money long before you sign the papers for your home.

Say a mortgage on your dream house would be $2,000 a month, but your current rent is $1,500. You should live at the new expense level to test it out before you buy, said Marianela Collado, CEO and senior financial adviser at Tobias Financial Advisors in Florida.

For example, you could try putting the $500 difference into savings for several months to see whether you can manage.

"You give yourself time to adjust to living within the new cost of housing," Collado said. "This way you start getting a feel for what the new budget is going to look like."

For an even more complete picture of your new budget, go a step further. Collado recommends calling local companies before buying a house so you can gauge how much you should expect to pay for monthly bills such as water and electricity.

Your money mindfulness will need to continue after you've settled into your house and placed a welcome mat on the porch.

A budget needs to be revisited regularly, especially since you can expect home-related expenses to go up over time. It's crucial to have flexibility in your budget to cover an increase in utility expenses or a financial emergency.

"Financial planning is never a set it and forget it," Collado said. "It's so fluid. Life changes."

2. You need things you didn't before

New homeowners will buy things they never needed before. That may include items such as a screwdriver set, claw hammer, pliers, smart thermostat and smart lighting, according to Jordan Ribelin, a Lowe's spokesperson.