Christian Matney, 22, and his wife, Aubry, 23, haven't let their youth hinder them from big financial goals.

The Austin, Texas-based couple -- content creators at YouTube channel The Matneys -- are travelers, entrepreneurs and homeowners, thanks in part to their commitment to financial minimalism. The approach involves decluttering accounts, obligations and balance sheets.

"We got things simple enough (to) where we both knew where our money was going," Christian Matney said.

Here's how financial minimalism can help you clarify goals, reduce stress and focus on what matters.

List your motivations

Minimalists live intentionally by carving out goals around which they center their lifestyles. But the key is knowing what those priorities are.

"If you're not directed and know exactly where you're going, something's going to be directing you," Christian Matney said.

The Matneys married in May 2016 and began mapping their goals and documenting milestones on YouTube. At the time, both were employed at the same startup, working long hours and unable to commit much time to one of their top goals: travel. They set about simplifying.

When they moved into an apartment together, they purged many of their belongings -- and many of their financial obligations.

"We had tons of unnecessary expenses we didn't even know were there," Christian Matney said.

He noted they went from 30 monthly bills -- including subscription accounts and donations they didn't realize had piled up -- to five.

They then bought a van and, in 2017, moved into it, taking their jobs with the startup on the road. Along the way, they continued building their social media brand. By 2018, Christian said, they were able to quit their jobs and become business owners themselves, focusing on their brand and building websites for other companies.

For the Matneys, it was a matter of visualizing a goal -- travel -- and organizing their lives to meet it.

"The money follows, the steps follow and everything follows, but you've got to know where you're going first," Christian Matney said.