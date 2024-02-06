NerdWallet: Debt diary: How an engineer digs out of $100,000 in loans

Shannon Beranek craved an iced coffee after toiling all morning in 94-degree heat.

But the civil engineer owes almost six figures in college loans, so she parked outside a Dunkin' Donuts and watched the clock until the 99-cent drink special kicked in.

This is life for Beranek, who is paying down around $93,000 in student loans from her bachelor's and master's degrees, plus about $5,000 on her red 2015 Hyundai Elantra. On top of working two jobs and various side hustles, she makes daily decisions that help her save for retirement and pay extra on her debts.

Her goal? To throw as much money as possible at the college and car loans.

"I want them gone," she said.

Beranek, 39, makes about $70,000 a year from her various work.

She's made retirement a priority, saving $200 a month from her civil engineering job in a Roth IRA and 25 percent of the earnings from her second job, as a data analyst, in a 401(k). She also has $5,500 in an emergency fund.

Beranek, who lives in Champaign, Illinois, with her longtime partner, Jason, and their 17-year-old beagle, Tater, chronicled her spending during a recent typical week.

Here are her entries, plus tips for others who are digging out of debt.

Diary entries have been edited for clarity and length.

Day 1

Total spending: $10.47 for two frozen custards

Today kicked off the University of Illinois football season. We've been season ticket holders for over a decade now. It's a bit of a splurge in the spring -- approximately $450 for four tickets -- but it's one of our main sources of entertainment spending.

We went out with friends later to Jarling's Custard Cup, a longstanding local place. It was a little over $10, but that was the only money I spent all day so it didn't bother me. I'm still amazed at how fast my bank texts me that I've used my debit card. I have text alerts both for security and to keep myself accountable -- like a real-time checkbook ledger pinging me.

Today was also "rent check" day, when Jason gives me his half of all the bills. He also paid me for his final part of our new washing machine.

Day 2

Total spending: $65.63 for groceries, dog food and two shirts for work

We went to the outlet mall. I had a $5 coupon for one of the discount clothes stores, so I used that on two shirts I needed for work.

We also went to the grocery store. If it's not on sale, we don't typically buy it. We buy sale meat in bulk -- $5 for ugly pork chops, $10 for more than six pounds of chicken -- and vegetables on sale. We had a coupon for five free Cesar wet dog food trays and saved about $5.

I checked my ChangEd app and I've saved $300 toward my student loans. Each debit card transaction I make gets rounded to the next dollar. (The rounded amounts get added to her ChangEd account.) Once it hits $100, they send a check to my student loan provider.

TIP: To pay off student loans faster , instruct your student loan servicer to apply extra payments to the loan balance instead of the next month's payment.

Day 3 (Labor Day)

Total spending: $0

I'm using this holiday to get a full eight hours in of my second job. I'm dreaming about getting a callback for the City of Urbana transportation engineer job that I applied to. Prospects seem really good. That would be an extra $15,000 a year, plus super amazing benefits.