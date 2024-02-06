NerdWallet: Big life insurance blunders can cost more than money

Life insurance provides a financial safety net for families. Sounds simple, but decisions over whether and how much to buy can get complicated, and mistakes can be costly.

Here are common mistakes financial planners see:

Buying too much or not enough

Not everyone needs life insurance.

"If there's no one else depending on your income, you probably don't need much or any at all," said Alyssa Lum, certified financial planner and founder of Luminate Financial Planning in Sterling, Virginia.

But those with young children will need a lot. For breadwinners, a rule of thumb is at least seven times your annual salary, plus money to pay off debt and fund college. "Those dollars really add up," Lum said.

Stay-at-home parents don't need as much, but should have some coverage, said Greg Klingler, a certified financial planner and director of wealth management for the Government Employees' Benefits Association. Buy enough to cover child care and other services the stay-at-home parent provides.

Buying the wrong policy

There two main types of life insurance: term and permanent.

Term life insurance is simple, cheap and offers coverage for a certain period, such as 10, 20 or 30 years. It pays out if the policyholder dies during that term.

Permanent life insurance, such as whole life, lasts your entire life and includes a savings component called cash value, which grows slowly over many years. You can borrow against the cash value or surrender the policy for the cash. It's more complicated and expensive than term life. It also nets the highest commission for insurance agents.

Term life is the best choice for most families, Klingler said, because "most people are going to have a finite need." Term life can cover you while the kids are growing up or you're paying off debt, such as a mortgage. Ideally, at the end of the term, you don't need life insurance anymore.