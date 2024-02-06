MRV Banks promotes Bruner to commercial loan officer

Brandon Bruner has been promoted to a new position within MRV Banks. He will take on the responsibilities of managing commercial lending activities and cultivating relationships with business clients as a commercial loan officer.

"I am honored to accept the role of Commercial Loan Officer at MRV Banks," Bruner said in a news release. "I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to help businesses thrive and achieve their financial goals. I look forward to working closely with our clients to provide innovative and customized lending solutions."