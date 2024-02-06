MRV Banks promotes Bruner to commercial loan officer

Brandon Bruner has been promoted to a new position within MRV Banks. He will take on the responsibilities of managing commercial lending activities and cultivating relationships with business clients as a commercial loan officer.
"I am honored to accept the role of Commercial Loan Officer at MRV Banks," Bruner said in a news release. "I am eager to leverage my skills and experience to help businesses thrive and achieve their financial goals. I look forward to working closely with our clients to provide innovative and customized lending solutions."
The Saturday, June 1, news release cited Bruner’s understanding of commercial lending practices and commitment to providing quality service as assets to the bank and its clients.
MRV Banks operates five locations across Cape Girardeau, Festus, St. Charles and Ste. Genevieve.
