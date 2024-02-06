Motor fuel drops despite global tensions

The Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia wars are keeping motor fuel from dropping more precipitously, report industry experts.

The U.S. and Missouri average prices for regular unleaded dropped in the past week, to $3.50 and $3.17, respectively

Despite slackening demand, the pace of falling gas prices is being held up by the cost of oil, which is hovering in the mid-$80s per barrel, according to auto club federation AAA.

"The oil market is very sensitive to global events and fears of a widening war in the Middle East is keeping oil prices elevated for now," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. "Domestically, drivers will likely see pump prices keep up this slow slide toward the holidays."

Show Me State prices remain among the lowest in the country, with Georgia boasting the nation's lowest statewide price at $2.97.

California retains its monthslong status as the most pricey state for motor fuel with a $5.30 average.