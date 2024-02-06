Mother, daughter open pet care store in Cape Girardeau

Briana Kelley and her mother Michele Berger are avid pet-lovers; between them, they have seven dogs.

"Throughout the years our dogs have had certain difficulties or struggles with their health and we found that through nutrition we were able to fix a lot of those difficulties and the ailments that they were having," Kelley said. "It just contributed to the passion we had for our pets."

That passion led to the creation of a new business, The Cat & The Hound Balanced Pet Care, at 1737 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The store officially opened Nov. 11.

"All of our kibbles are brands we stand behind," Kelley said. "There's something for every person, every price range and every pet's specific health needs. Everything in here we've given to our pets at one point or another."

Kelley has worked in the pet care industry since 2020 and said she likes helping customers make their pets healthier. To that end, The Cat & the Hound has numerous types of food and treats available for purchase.

"We have all different types of balanced bases, whether it be kibble, gently-cooked, freeze-dried or raw food, so we always start there," Kelley said.

Other items for sale include pet toys, collars and cleaning supplies.

Currently, like the name implies, The Cat & The Hound caters exclusively to felines and canines. Though they have a plethora of dogs, the owners made sure to include an entire freezer and special section just for cat food.

Kelley and Berger will host an opening celebration for their store on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25. They will have promotions, discounts and giveaways available then, as well as the day beforehand for Black Friday.