All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 29, 2022

Mortgage rates up, gas prices still falling

Mortgage rates leaped higher last week with Freddie Mac reporting the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.55% for the week ending Aug. 25, making it more expensive for Americans to buy a new home. A week earlier, the rate was 5.13%. A year ago, a 30-year FRM stood markedly lower at 2.87%. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An Aurora, Colorado, homeowner sits in front of his home July 18. Mortgate rates went up again last week to nearly double what they were at this time in 2021.
An Aurora, Colorado, homeowner sits in front of his home July 18. Mortgate rates went up again last week to nearly double what they were at this time in 2021.Thomas Peipert ~ Associated Press

Mortgage rates leaped higher last week with Freddie Mac reporting the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.55% for the week ending Aug. 25, making it more expensive for Americans to buy a new home.

A week earlier, the rate was 5.13%.

A year ago, a 30-year FRM stood markedly lower at 2.87%.

As mortgage rates rise, prices at the pump continue to fall, albeit at a slow rate of decline compared to previous weeks.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of regular gasoline Saturday cost $3.85, down 5 cents from a week ago and 45 cents lower than a month ago. A year ago, the U.S. average was $3.14.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Missouri, Saturday’s average price for unleaded regular was $3.47, the same as a week ago and 50 cents lower than a month ago.

Locally, the following Saturday ranges were witnessed:

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.29 to $3.39.
  • Jackson: $3.19 to $3.59.
  • Perryville: $3.39 to $3.49.
  • Scott City: $3.29 to 43.39.

The Southeast Missourian does not associate prices with specific gas stations due to rapid price volatility.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by fact...
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy