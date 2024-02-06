Mortgage rates up, gas prices still falling

Mortgage rates leaped higher last week with Freddie Mac reporting the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.55% for the week ending Aug. 25, making it more expensive for Americans to buy a new home.

A week earlier, the rate was 5.13%.

A year ago, a 30-year FRM stood markedly lower at 2.87%.

As mortgage rates rise, prices at the pump continue to fall, albeit at a slow rate of decline compared to previous weeks.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of regular gasoline Saturday cost $3.85, down 5 cents from a week ago and 45 cents lower than a month ago. A year ago, the U.S. average was $3.14.