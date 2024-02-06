Missouri's 2020 farm income at or above record levels

Net farm income last year in Missouri matched or exceeded the 2014 record of $3.4 billion, thanks, in part to large government payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlook for the state's farmers falls in line with the U.S. Agricultural Market Outlook, a summary of 10-year baseline projections presented last month at the annual Abner W. Womack Missouri Agriculture Outlook Conference. The information was released last week by the University of Missouri Extension Service.

The full report is available at www.fapri.missouri.edu.

At the conference, Missouri Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) director Pat Westhoff reported that U.S. farm income last year increased to its highest level since 2014, spurred by government payments and a rebound of commodity prices in the final months of 2020.

However, FAPRI is projecting lower net income for Missouri farmers in 2021 and 2022 because of reduced government payments and higher production costs, despite anticipated increases in crop and livestock revenue. The 2021 and 2022 projected income will still exceed annual revenue between 2014 and 2020, according to FAPRI senior research associate Abigail Meffert.