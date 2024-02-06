The Missouri Office of Workforce Development within the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has begun a series of nine town hall meetings to discuss ways to improve the state's public workforce system and engage stakeholders in the department's strategic plan.

The first of the stakeholder meetings were held last week in Columbia, St. Charles and Kansas City. Additional sessions are scheduled in Hannibal, St. Louis, St. Joseph, West Plains and Springfield before wrapping up with a session from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Each session will include a look at regional workforce data and group discussions to gather ideas and feedback.