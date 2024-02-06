The Missouri Office of Workforce Development within the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has begun a series of nine town hall meetings to discuss ways to improve the state's public workforce system and engage stakeholders in the department's strategic plan.
The first of the stakeholder meetings were held last week in Columbia, St. Charles and Kansas City. Additional sessions are scheduled in Hannibal, St. Louis, St. Joseph, West Plains and Springfield before wrapping up with a session from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Each session will include a look at regional workforce data and group discussions to gather ideas and feedback.
"Every community has its own unique set of circumstances, said Mardy Leathers, Missouri's director of workforce development. "In order for us to make the biggest possible impact on the state's workforce, local employers and other workforce partners will have to play a major role."
More information about the Missouri Office of Workforce Development and the Missouri Job Center program may be found at www.bestinmidwest.com.
