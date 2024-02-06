Missouri to see impact from federal infrastructure law

Cape-Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) shared with its member organizations last week a four-page document spelling out how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law "will deliver" for Missouri.
President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bill into law Nov. 15 with more than half of the money, $550 billion, designated for transportation, broadband and utilities. The White House, at the time of the legislation's signing, said the funds will be distributed over a five-year period.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Show Me State infrastructure has "suffered from a systemic lack of investment," with USDOT adding a C-minus infrastructure grade for Missouri was given in an assessment generated by American Society of Civil Engineers.
USDOT said the state has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition. Commute times have increased nearly 6% since 2011 and each Missouri driver pays $743 annually because of driving on roads in need of repair.
USDOT said these programs help the state to improve driver behavior and reduce death and injury from motor vehicle-related crashes. The department said the new funding represents a 29% increase over FAST (Fixing America's Surface Transportation) Act levels. FAST was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2015.
USDOT said state residents who are non-white are 10 times more likely to commute to work using public transport.
USDOT said the U.S. market share of plug-in EV sales is one-third that of China. In 2020, for example, American EV sales made up 2.3% of new car sales compared to 6.2% in China. The Biden administration said overall it will invest $7.5 billion nationally to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers.
SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy said an EV readiness plan for Southeast Missouri should be to draft stage by May with a final plan anticipated in September.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, owned by the City of Cape Girardeau, is expected to present a draft design for its planned terminal project to City Council in April, according to airport manager Katrina Amos.
Amos also told SEMPO the Taxiway Bravo project has been put out to bid with work to begin in June.
