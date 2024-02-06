All sections
BusinessMarch 21, 2022

Missouri to see impact from federal infrastructure law

Cape-Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) shared with its member organizations last week a four-page document spelling out how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law "will deliver" for Missouri. President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bill into law Nov. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) were advised last week what the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will do for Missouri. From left to right at Wednesday's monthly SEMPO meeting at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau are Alex McElroy, SEMPO executive director; Jeremy Tanz, SEMO Regional Planning Commission; Dana Brune, City of Cape Girardeau; Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox; and Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) were advised last week what the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will do for Missouri. From left to right at Wednesday's monthly SEMPO meeting at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau are Alex McElroy, SEMPO executive director; Jeremy Tanz, SEMO Regional Planning Commission; Dana Brune, City of Cape Girardeau; Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox; and Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.Jeff Long

Cape-Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) shared with its member organizations last week a four-page document spelling out how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law "will deliver" for Missouri.

President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bill into law Nov. 15 with more than half of the money, $550 billion, designated for transportation, broadband and utilities. The White House, at the time of the legislation's signing, said the funds will be distributed over a five-year period.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Show Me State infrastructure has "suffered from a systemic lack of investment," with USDOT adding a C-minus infrastructure grade for Missouri was given in an assessment generated by American Society of Civil Engineers.

USDOT highlights

  • Missouri will receive $7 billion in federal highway formula funding for highways and bridges.

USDOT said the state has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition. Commute times have increased nearly 6% since 2011 and each Missouri driver pays $743 annually because of driving on roads in need of repair.

  • Missouri will get $40 million for highway safety traffic programs.

USDOT said these programs help the state to improve driver behavior and reduce death and injury from motor vehicle-related crashes. The department said the new funding represents a 29% increase over FAST (Fixing America's Surface Transportation) Act levels. FAST was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2015.

  • Missouri will receive $732 million to improve public transportation options in the state.

USDOT said state residents who are non-white are 10 times more likely to commute to work using public transport.

  • Missouri will receive $99 million to support expansion of an electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the state.

USDOT said the U.S. market share of plug-in EV sales is one-third that of China. In 2020, for example, American EV sales made up 2.3% of new car sales compared to 6.2% in China. The Biden administration said overall it will invest $7.5 billion nationally to build out the first-ever national network of EV chargers.

SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy said an EV readiness plan for Southeast Missouri should be to draft stage by May with a final plan anticipated in September.

  • Missouri airports will receive $247 million for airport infrastructure development.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, owned by the City of Cape Girardeau, is expected to present a draft design for its planned terminal project to City Council in April, according to airport manager Katrina Amos.

Amos also told SEMPO the Taxiway Bravo project has been put out to bid with work to begin in June.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

