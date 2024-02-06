Missouri State Fair attendance released

According to figures released Friday, the Aug. 13 to 23 Missouri State Fair had an attendance of 330,125 through the admission gates in Sedalia after COVID caused the fair to scale down to a youth livestock-only event in 2020.

"Agriculture is Missouri's top economic driver," Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. "Everyone involved should be proud of their efforts to make the 2021 Fair a success. It has been a challenging year but it was great to welcome thousands of fairgoers back to the Fairgrounds."