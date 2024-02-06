Missouri State Fair attendance released

According to figures released Friday, the Aug. 13 to 23 Missouri State Fair had an attendance of 330,125 through the admission gates in Sedalia after COVID caused the fair to scale down to a youth livestock-only event in 2020.
"Agriculture is Missouri's top economic driver," Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. "Everyone involved should be proud of their efforts to make the 2021 Fair a success. It has been a challenging year but it was great to welcome thousands of fairgoers back to the Fairgrounds."
Turnout this summer was similar to the last full 11-day state fair held in 2019, when 337,112 attended.
The dates for the 2022 Missouri State Fair have been set for Aug. 11 to 21.
