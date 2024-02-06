All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 14, 2022

Missouri ranks low in actuarial tables among U.S. life expectancy rates

Missouri ranks 40th out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia in terms of overall life expectancy, according to a Feb. 10 report by the National Center for Health Statistics. In the Show Me State, the life expectancy for all residents is 76.9 years. Women, the report indicated, have an average actuarial life span of 79.8 years, while Missouri men are listed at a 74.1 years...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Life expectancy in each state.
Life expectancy in each state.Source: National Center for Health Statistics

Missouri ranks 40th out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia in terms of overall life expectancy, according to a Feb. 10 report by the National Center for Health Statistics.

In the Show Me State, the life expectancy for all residents is 76.9 years. Women, the report indicated, have an average actuarial life span of 79.8 years, while Missouri men are listed at a 74.1 years.

The top five states for life expectancy, in descending order, are Hawaii, California, New York, Minnesota and Massachusetts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bottom five, in descending order, are Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, West Virginia and Mississippi.

Hawaii is No. 1 at 80.9 years, while Mississippi is 51st at 74.4 years.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 11
Global stocks mixed after Wall Street declines; markets wait...
BusinessOct. 10
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its records
BusinessOct. 9
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records after Shan...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy