Missouri ranks 40th out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia in terms of overall life expectancy, according to a Feb. 10 report by the National Center for Health Statistics.

In the Show Me State, the life expectancy for all residents is 76.9 years. Women, the report indicated, have an average actuarial life span of 79.8 years, while Missouri men are listed at a 74.1 years.

The top five states for life expectancy, in descending order, are Hawaii, California, New York, Minnesota and Massachusetts.