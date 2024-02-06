Missouri most affordable state for millennials

WalletHub, the personal finance website, released last week its list of best and worst states for millennials in 2022.

Sociologists sometimes define millennials, also referred to as Generation Y, as those born from 1981 to 1996, with post-millennials, Generation Z, born between 1997 to 2012.

Missouri, which ranked No. 35 overall out of the 50 states, was rated America's most affordable state for millennials, just ahead of Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The top four least affordable states are Hawaii, Alaska, Colorado and Vermont.