BusinessMay 31, 2022

Missouri most affordable state for millennials

WalletHub, the personal finance website, released last week its list of best and worst states for millennials in 2022. Sociologists sometimes define millennials, also referred to as Generation Y, as those born from 1981 to 1996, with post-millennials, Generation Z, born between 1997 to 2012...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Newly-minted graduates of Southeast Missouri State University are seen at commencement May 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. WalletHub said last week its research shows Missouri is America's most affordable state for millennials.
Newly-minted graduates of Southeast Missouri State University are seen at commencement May 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. WalletHub said last week its research shows Missouri is America's most affordable state for millennials.Southeast Missourian file

WalletHub, the personal finance website, released last week its list of best and worst states for millennials in 2022.

Sociologists sometimes define millennials, also referred to as Generation Y, as those born from 1981 to 1996, with post-millennials, Generation Z, born between 1997 to 2012.

Missouri, which ranked No. 35 overall out of the 50 states, was rated America's most affordable state for millennials, just ahead of Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The top four least affordable states are Hawaii, Alaska, Colorado and Vermont.

Missouri ranked No. 2, just behind Iowa, in terms of lowest housing cost.

WalletHub's Adam McCann said millennials are currently the largest generation, having overtaken baby boomers in 2019.

"These mid-20s to early 40-somethings, responsible for 21% of all U.S. consumer discretionary spending, are sometimes depicted through negative stereotypes: entitled, parentally dependent and emotionally fragile," McCann said.

"Millennials entered the workforce in the shadow of the Great Recession, significantly reducing job prospects and earning potential. Plus, many millennials are struggling due to financial difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

