Missouri middle of the pack in charity

The Show Me State ranks No. 29 overall out of the 50 U.S. states when it comes to charity donations of volunteerism and financial gifts, according to financial website WalletHub.

Compared to the rest of the nation, Missouri is No. 32 in volunteer hours and No. 23 in money gifts.

Utah ranks as No. 1 most charitable overall, while Oregon leads the nation in terms of service hours.

New York was first in terms of total financial giving to charity.

Least charitable state overall is Arizona, which also ranked No. 50 in terms of charitable donations.

Worst in terms of service time to charity is California.