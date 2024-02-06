All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
Minimum wage initiative for Missouri seeks $15 per hour
Missouri's minimum wage, currently at $12 per hour, may be the subject of a new ballot push in 2024, with supporters seeking a rise to $15 an hour by 2027. Kansas City labor organizer Terrence Wise is advocating raising the minimum to $13.50 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2025, with subsequent 75-cent an hour increases annually until 2027...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Job Center office is located inside Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri headquarters, 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. An effort to gather signatures for a 2024 ballot initiative seeking to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour is being organized. The state's current minimum is $12 hourly.
Missouri Job Center office is located inside Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri headquarters, 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. An effort to gather signatures for a 2024 ballot initiative seeking to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour is being organized. The state's current minimum is $12 hourly.Jeff Long

Missouri's minimum wage, currently at $12 per hour, may be the subject of a new ballot push in 2024, with supporters seeking a rise to $15 an hour by 2027.

Kansas City labor organizer Terrence Wise is advocating raising the minimum to $13.50 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2025, with subsequent 75-cent an hour increases annually until 2027.

Such an effort would require collecting sufficient signatures to place a plebiscite before state voters.

In 2018, Missouri voters turned to the polls to pass Proposition B, a referendum that raised the minimum incrementally to the current $12 in 2023.

After this year, new minimum wage increases are by law indexed to the Consumer Price Index.

Tipped employees, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, must be paid at least half of the prevailing minimum.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, Missouri is one of 30 states with a minimum wage exceeding the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Only Washington, California and Massachusetts have minimum wages set at $15 per hour as of 2023, but many state legislatures are said to be considering an increase.

In February, Gov. Mike Parson signed a cost-of-living pay increase for Missouri state employees, hiking pay rates by 8.7%.

Multiple private companies with local operations have already moved to the $15 level and beyond.

A few examples

Saint Francis Health System announced a $15 per hour minimum started in October 2021.

SoutheastHEALTH matched its hospital competitor a year later, also moving to $15.

Arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby, with a store in Cape Girardeau, set its minimum at $18.50 hourly beginning in January 2022.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market end of day, Thursday: Wall Street ticks to anot...
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patr...
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at hom...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy