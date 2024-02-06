Minimum wage initiative for Missouri seeks $15 per hour

Missouri's minimum wage, currently at $12 per hour, may be the subject of a new ballot push in 2024, with supporters seeking a rise to $15 an hour by 2027.

Kansas City labor organizer Terrence Wise is advocating raising the minimum to $13.50 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2025, with subsequent 75-cent an hour increases annually until 2027.

Such an effort would require collecting sufficient signatures to place a plebiscite before state voters.

In 2018, Missouri voters turned to the polls to pass Proposition B, a referendum that raised the minimum incrementally to the current $12 in 2023.

After this year, new minimum wage increases are by law indexed to the Consumer Price Index.

Tipped employees, according to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, must be paid at least half of the prevailing minimum.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, Missouri is one of 30 states with a minimum wage exceeding the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.