Mike Marshall to retire as Sikeston chamber chief

Mike Marshall, president and CEO of Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Area Economic Development Corp., will retire in June after five years in the role.

Marshall, a Sikeston, Missouri, native and career banking executive, has more than 40 years of public service to his hometown and to Southeast Missouri, including a current stint on the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Advisory Board and 14 years on the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority Board of Directors.

A former Sikeston mayor, Marshall served nine years on the town's City Council.

According to the Standard Democrat newspaper, Marshall created a public-private partnership to expand the efforts of economic development for the Sikeston region.

Some of his efforts include the creation of the Sikeston AgriPark, the development of the South Industrial Park into a Missouri Certified Site and assisting several industries in their decisions to expand operations in their Sikeston facilities.