Microsoft eyes buffer zone in TV airwaves for rural internet

Microsoft wants to extend broadband services to rural America by turning to a wireless technology that uses the buffer zones separating individual television channels in the airwaves.

Microsoft plans to partner with rural telecommunications providers in 12 states stretching from Washington to Maine to get about 2 million rural Americans connected to high-speed internet over the next five years.

It's also calling for regulatory cooperation from the Federal Communications Commission and broader support from the public sector to expand rural broadband to the more than 20 million people who don't have it.

Microsoft's initiative, unveiled Tuesday, comes as policy makers struggle to extend high-speed internet services to rural areas, which cable and phone companies often have shunned as cost prohibitive. Getting more people connected in rural areas has been a priority of President Donald Trump's administration.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal officer, said the company won't make money on the operations but could benefit from providing rural users with its services, many of which run ads or require paid subscriptions.

Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith holds up an ACRS2 device by ADAPTRUM used in TV White Space communications as he speaks Tuesday in Washington about Microsoft's project to bring broadband internet access to rural parts of the U.S. Carolyn Kaster ~ Associated Press

The project still faces several challenges, including the costs of setting up antennas and service base stations, as well as the devices homes will need. Those costs are expected to decline over time, though.

Microsoft has tried using the TV buffer zones, or white space, to provide broadband internet in several countries. But the idea is "still in its infancy," said Parmesh Ramanathan, an engineering professor at the University of Wisconsin.

Ramanathan said this technology could prove cheaper than existing methods, such as laying down fiber-optic cables, but telecom companies still will need subsidies to make it economical.

"It requires a sustained effort," he said. "It's not something where you can show profit in a quarter. They have to have longer-term vision."

The initiative also faces objections from the National Association of Broadcasters, which said it was the "height of arrogance" for Microsoft to "demand free, unlicensed spectrum after refusing to bid on TV airwaves" in a recent FCC auction.

The group said the buffer zones, though currently unused, are important for preventing adjacent channels from interfering with each other.

That's less of a problem in most rural areas, said Doug Brake, a telecommunications-policy analyst with the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank that includes Microsoft among its donors.