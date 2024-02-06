Megan Simpson joins First Midwest Bank as regional retail officer

Southeast Missouri State University alumna Megan Simpson has become the inaugural regional retail officer at First Midwest Bank.

Simpson has more than 20 years of banking experience and, in a new position, will work with bank managers and employees at each of the 11 First Midwest Bank locations to ensure outstanding customer service.

“I love Poplar Bluff and am proud to join the First Midwest team,” Simpson said in a news release. “First Midwest has a long-standing history of providing excellent customer service, and I look forward to continuing to help the bank grow in each of the communities it calls home.”