March unemployment figures in Missouri

Missouri's unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, fell by one-tenth of one percentage point in March to 3.6% — down from February's 3.7%.

In real terms, 109,474 were jobless in the state in March, down from 114,288 in the previous month.

U.S. unemployment was down two-tenths of a percentage point to reach a pandemic-era low of 3.6% in April. Missouri's jobless rate has been at or below the national figure for the last five years, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center,