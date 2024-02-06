Macy's closing later this month

The end of an era is near at West Park Mall.

After announcing in January it would close its mall anchor store this spring, a Macy's spokesperson told me last week the store's final day of business will be "approximately March 21," less than two weeks from now.

The store, originally known as Famous Barr before it was acquired by Federated Department Stores Inc. in 2005 and rebranded as Macy's, opened with the mall in 1981, two years after my wife and I married. And while our marriage continues, Macy's in Cape Girardeau will not.

Many of you may not remember, but in the 1980s, Famous Barr here carried a full line of electronics, including the top-of-the-line 25-inch, 200-pound Sony Trinitron console television we purchased around 1987, shortly before our first daughter was born. (She spent her toddler years watching a Raffi VHS tape on that television over and over and over again until she had every song memorized and the cassette literally fell apart.)

And then there was the gargantuan Sharp Carousel microwave oven I bought at Famous Barr around that time for what was then the "bargain" price of around $450 (Hey, microwaves were a huge investment 40 years ago) as a Christmas present to ourselves.

As a much younger man, I purchased several suits at Famous Barr, as well as many ties, some of which I still have in a dark corner of my closet, waiting for the day they come back in style.

Over the years, my wife and I bought everything from cologne and jewelry to shoes, winter coats and kitchen utensils at Famous Barr/Macy's. For decades, it was THE definition of "department store" in Cape Girardeau.

But shopping trends and consumer preferences have evolved, especially in the last decade or so. "Big box" specialty stores and online retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart now command the lion's share of the retail dollar, leaving Baby Boomers like me with fewer and fewer traditional "brick-and-mortar" department stores to choose from.

Who knows? Perhaps in the next generation or so, the term "department store" may become as outdated as "horse and buggy" sounds to us today.

Downtown development

Last week, I wrote a pair of news stories about projects intended to boost tourism and economic activity in downtown Cape Girardeau. One story was about plans to renovate an old warehouse on the south end of Main Street and the other was on the possibility of constructing docks on the banks of the Mississippi to help attract everything from small pleasure boats to river cruise vessels carrying hundreds of passengers.