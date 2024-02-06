Looking for fun? Look no further than Missouri, study says

Do people have more fun in Missouri than in most other states?

The answer is "yes," according to a nationals study released last week.

The personal finance website WalletHub compared the Show Me State to the rest of the nation and ranked Missouri 14th on its list of the "Most Fun States in America."

In order to determine the nation's "most fun" states, WalletHub compared 26 metrics in all 50 states in two major categories — "Entertainment & Recreation" and "Nightlife."

Each metric weighted and graded, with a score of 100 indicating the greatest number and variety of fun and cost-effective options.

Under "Entertainment & Recreation," the WalletHub study looked at the number and variety of attractions in each state, the number of restaurants per capita, amusement parks per capita, golf courses and country clubs, movie theaters, arcades, fitness centers, marinas, shoreline mileage, beach quality, national parks and even the typical weather.

In the "Nightlife" category, factors that were considered included the average price of beer and wine, the cost of a movie ticket, and the availability of casinos, performing arts and music festivals and other attractions.

Out of a possible 100 points, Missouri had an overall score of 39.6 points, which doesn't sound very high, but isn't bad when you compare it to top-ranked California, which checked in with a score of 60.8.

The study ranked Missouri "above average" in the categories of the variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments in the state (fifth), amusement parks per capita (sixth), performing arts theaters per capita (seventh), movie theaters per capita (17th), golf courses and country clubs per capita (18th), and restaurants per capita (19th).