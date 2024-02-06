Lois Long, a Realtor and broker with Realty Executives Edge in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, was recently elected to serve as president of Southeast Missouri Realtors, a real estate association representing Realtors and real estate firms in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Her one-year term will begin in January.

In addition to Long, other incoming officers in the group are vice president Stacey Comstock of Century 21 Ashland Realty; treasurer Mike Seabaugh; and secretary Amber Hamilton of eXp Realty.

The organization's local directors are Dana French of Realty Executives Edge and Keasha Drury with Worth Clark Realty. State directors include Paula Diebold of Realty Executives Edge and Beth McFerron with Thomas L. Meyer Realty.

Kate Ford Sanders

Certified physician assistant Kate Ford Sanders has transitioned from Advanced Orthopedic Specialists to Saint Francis Pain Management Center at the Saint Francis Medical Center complex in Cape Girardeau.

Sanders received an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and her medical education at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. As a physician assistant, she has worked in family medicine, neurosurgery, obstetrics/gynecology and orthopedics.