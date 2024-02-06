All sections
BusinessAugust 9, 2021

Long heads Realtor group, Sanders goes to pain center, Glascock joins Heart Hospital

Lois Long, a Realtor and broker with Realty Executives Edge in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, was recently elected to serve as president of Southeast Missouri Realtors, a real estate association representing Realtors and real estate firms in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Lois Long
Lois Long

Lois Long, a Realtor and broker with Realty Executives Edge in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, was recently elected to serve as president of Southeast Missouri Realtors, a real estate association representing Realtors and real estate firms in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Her one-year term will begin in January.

In addition to Long, other incoming officers in the group are vice president Stacey Comstock of Century 21 Ashland Realty; treasurer Mike Seabaugh; and secretary Amber Hamilton of eXp Realty.

The organization's local directors are Dana French of Realty Executives Edge and Keasha Drury with Worth Clark Realty. State directors include Paula Diebold of Realty Executives Edge and Beth McFerron with Thomas L. Meyer Realty.

n

Kate Ford Sanders
Kate Ford Sanders

Certified physician assistant Kate Ford Sanders has transitioned from Advanced Orthopedic Specialists to Saint Francis Pain Management Center at the Saint Francis Medical Center complex in Cape Girardeau.

Sanders received an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and her medical education at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. As a physician assistant, she has worked in family medicine, neurosurgery, obstetrics/gynecology and orthopedics.

She is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

n

Dr. Dennis Glascock
Dr. Dennis Glascock

Board certified electrophysiologist Dennis Glascock has joined Cape Cardiology Group, located in the Heart Hospital at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Glascock comes to Cape Girardeau from St. Louis Heart and Vascular in St. Louis.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville and continued his education at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then completed an internship with Dallas/Fort Worth Medical Center in Grand Prairie, Texas, a residency at Methodist Hospitals of Dallas, and fellowships at Alton Ochsner Medical Institutions in New Orleans, Louisiana and University of Chicago Hospitals in Chicago.

Glascock is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialties in cardiovascular diseases and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. He is a member of the North American Society of Pacing & Electrophysiology, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association Council on Clinical Cardiology, the American Osteopathic Association and the American Medical Association.

