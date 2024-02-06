Local United Way establishes tornado relief fund

United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a recovery fund in response to the Wednesday, April 5, tornado in Bollinger County, which claimed five lives.

Approximately two dozen houses and mobile homes were in the destructive path of the EF2 twister, with more than 40 other residences sustaining major property damage.

According to Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, $3,500 in donations had been received as of Friday afternoon, April 7, with the organization itself additionally contributing $10,000 in unused allocations.