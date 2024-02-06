All sections
BusinessApril 10, 2023

Local United Way establishes tornado relief fund

United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a recovery fund in response to the Wednesday, April 5, tornado in Bollinger County, which claimed five lives. Approximately two dozen houses and mobile homes were in the destructive path of the EF2 twister, with more than 40 other residences sustaining major property damage...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Community members search through the rubble Thursday, April 6, in Glen Allen, Missouri.
Community members search through the rubble Thursday, April 6, in Glen Allen, Missouri.Megan Burke

United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a recovery fund in response to the Wednesday, April 5, tornado in Bollinger County, which claimed five lives.

Approximately two dozen houses and mobile homes were in the destructive path of the EF2 twister, with more than 40 other residences sustaining major property damage.

According to Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, $3,500 in donations had been received as of Friday afternoon, April 7, with the organization itself additionally contributing $10,000 in unused allocations.

The not-for-profit said it created a similar fund following a twister in Perryville, Missouri, in 2017, which ultimately raised $73,000 for the community.

"This will not come close to what people need (but) thankfully other organizations are also raising money," Shelton said. "We need people to know nothing is happening as quickly as any of us would like but many are working furiously to help."

Information may be found at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/boco-recovery-fund.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

