Local health care leaders discuss state of industry

Regional health care leaders discussed navigating a complex, evolving industry during the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) on Nov. 30 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

During the event, four leading figures in the industry featured in a round-robin discussion moderated by Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and president of Rust Communications.

The panelists were Ken Bateman, chief executive officer of Southeast- HEALTH; Justin Davison, chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System; Jason Schrumpf, chief executive officer of Missouri Delta Medical Center; and Chris Wibbenmeyer, the administrator of Mercy Hospital Perryville.

Challenges

Bateman cited the labor market as the biggest issue impacting health care, and said it was part of the reason SoutheastHEALTH joined with Mercy.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, more health care workers have been retiring, leaving to raise their children, or taking traveling nursing jobs, he said.

SoutheastHEALTH raised base payroll by 15% and has increased incentives to retain staff, but they have had to spend more on outside labor.

Historically, Bateman said his system has had to spend $7.5 million annually on outside labor. That number has skyrocketed to $30 million.

"That is a huge increase that there's no way to offset with revenue," he said. "That's when I started having conversations with my board about (needing) to be part of a larger system with larger scale, because our labor challenge is not going to be solved in the next year or two."

Schrumpf and Wibbenmeyer agreed that revenue does not keep up with expenses. Since 2020, Schrumpf said Missouri Delta has experienced a 19% increase in input costs but only around a 7% increase in revenue.

Big business

When asked whether big business was the future of the health care industry, Davison said it was not a matter of size as much as resources.

He said while there are benefits to size, nationally there is not a correlation between the size of a system and its financial stability.

Instead, he said Saint Francis' approach of intentional collaboration can offer the broadest services for the longest amount of time. The system has signed various agreements with nearly 40 health care organizations.

"We're seeking expertise, we're seeking support, we're seeking collaborations," he said.

Bateman said there are fewer independent hospitals than in the past and that large corporations such as Amazon seek out the biggest health care providers when moving into markets, so any hospital would want to be the provider of choice when something like that occurs.

"Some of it is just market forces, you've got to deal with bigger competitors, but we also have to deal with new entrants into the health care market," he said.