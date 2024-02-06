Local couple wins second consecutive growth award from Comfort Keepers

Mark and Melody Harpur, owners of the Comfort Keepers in-home care in Cape Girardeau, have received a second consecutive Quest for Excellence Award from the company.

Out of some 720 Comfort Keepers locations, only 21 — the three franchises with the most annual growth in seven revenue categories — win the award each year.

“We’ve been really fortunate. This is only our second year owning the company and things have gone really well for us. We’ve had a 76% increase (in revenue) from the previous year to this last year,” Melody Harpur said.

The Cape Girardeau location had not received the Quest for Excellence Award before the Harpurs took over. Initially, the couple did not know what it was about.

To win the award, franchises must show good standing and follow the policies and procedures in the Comfort Keepers guidelines.

The Harpurs purchased the business two years ago from a previous owner who had it since 2000.

“I think just the idea of being able to help people and offer things that are really needed in our community sounded really intriguing to me,” Melody Harpur said.