Local couple wins second consecutive growth award from Comfort Keepers

Mark and Melody Harpur, owners of the Comfort Keepers in-home care in Cape Girardeau, have received a second consecutive Quest for Excellence Award from the company.
Out of some 720 Comfort Keepers locations, only 21 — the three franchises with the most annual growth in seven revenue categories — win the award each year.
“We’ve been really fortunate. This is only our second year owning the company and things have gone really well for us. We’ve had a 76% increase (in revenue) from the previous year to this last year,” Melody Harpur said.
The Cape Girardeau location had not received the Quest for Excellence Award before the Harpurs took over. Initially, the couple did not know what it was about.
To win the award, franchises must show good standing and follow the policies and procedures in the Comfort Keepers guidelines.
The Harpurs purchased the business two years ago from a previous owner who had it since 2000.
“I think just the idea of being able to help people and offer things that are really needed in our community sounded really intriguing to me,” Melody Harpur said.
Their service, covering all of Southeast Missouri, provides in-home services including housekeeping, transportation and personal care to people needing assistance.
“Sometimes, as people get older or maybe if they’ve had an illness or a surgery of some kind, they’re not up to doing some of those things they used to do ... that’s what we’re there for, to help them be as independent as they can,” Harpur said.
The Harpurs employ some 130 people, most of whom are caregivers.
In earning the award, the franchise grew both the number of people served and the number of services provided.
“Doing both of those things is what increased our revenue and helped us move up into that next level in receiving this award again,” Harpur added.
She said she was grateful the community has accepted them and that helping said community is what makes the award so important.
