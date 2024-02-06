Local bankers react to Fed's latest interest rate move

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell's announcement Feb. 1 of a quarter point — or 25 basis point — increase in the key federal funds rate is eliciting reaction from three local bank executives contacted by the Southeast Missourian.

The most recent Fed move, its eighth in less than a year, has pushed the benchmark interest rate to its highest level since 2007 after having been at near 0% as recently as March.

The Fed's continued tinkering with interest rates, according to Powell's most recent remarks, are aimed at crushing the nation's stubbornly high inflation level, which is running close to its highest pace since the Reagan years of the 1980s.

Jay Knudtson, First Missouri State Bank

Jay Knudtson, First Missouri State Bank

Jay Knudtson of First Missouri State Bank called the Fed's actions "baffling."

"Consumers right here in Southeast Missouri are going to be dealt a huge borrowing blow as consumer loans approach 10% and coveted home equity loans, which so many folks have traditionally used, will now go north of 7.75% — and this will have an immediate impact," said Knudtson, FMSB's executive vice president.

Wade Bartels, Alliance Bank