Local bankers on hopeful inflation news

A better-than-anticipated inflation report sent stocks up Thursday, Nov. 10, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging more than 1,200 points and two other major indices — Nasdaq and S&P — also posting gains. It was the Dow's best single-day performance since 2020.

Consumer price index showed inflation has risen 7.7% in 2022 through October, down from 8.2% in September and below analysts' estimates of 8%.

A series of interest rate hikes authorized by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell were initiated this year designed to cool inflation and bring it to a 2% level.

Local bank representatives were asked to weigh in on the developments.