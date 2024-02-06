Farm Credit of Southeast Missouri has announced the addition of two loan officers, one at the organization's branch office in Jackson and the other at the Mississippi County location in Charleston, Missouri.

Matt Brotherton

Matt Brotherton is the new loan officer in the Jackson location, 420 W. Washington St.

Brotherton has five years' experience as a commercial loan officer and works with his father on the family farm in a cow/calf operation. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he studied agribusiness with an emphasis in animal science.

Mindi Fitzgerald

Mindi Fitzgerald has been promoted to a loan officer position at the Farm Credit branch in Charleston after previously serving as a risk-management specialist, customer service representative and most recently as a credit specialist. She has been with the organization 13 years.

Farm Credit of Southeast Missouri is based in Sikeston and is an $800 million agricultural lending cooperative serving the Southeast Missouri counties of Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

James "Buddy" Barger

James "Buddy" Barger, manager of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau, has been named to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank Board of Directors.

Barger has held various management positions at Walmart locations throughout Southeast Missouri the past 29 years, including several locations in some of the larger communities in the food bank's 16-county service region.

He has also worked with Children's Miracle Network, Wounded Warrior Project and other charitable projects through his association with Walmart and is a member of the Cape West Rotary club.

According to the food bank, headquartered in Sikeston, one in six families and one in five children in Southeast Missouri live in homes where there is food insecurity.

In addition to Barger, members of the food bank board are chairman Marty Platz, vice chairman Roger Guilliams, secretary/treasurer Danielle Poyner, Mark Avery, Chris Conroy, Julianna Montgomery Ford, Tony Robinson, Chris White, food bank CEO Joey Keys and emeritus member Frank Jones.

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced the hiring or promotion of several staff members recently. The following is a rundown of those announcements.

Jean Culbertson

Jean Culbertson has been named practice manager of the Pain Management Center at Saint Francis, responsible for all physician practice activities at the center.

Culbertson has more than 10 years of health care leadership experience and graduated with an associate degree in radiologic sciences from the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2008. Following that, she earned a second associates degree in business administration from Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, followed by a bachelor's degree in business health care administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree in business health care administration from Western Governor's University in Millcreek, Utah.

Dr. Adil Ghaffar

Dr. Adil Ghaffar has joined Cape Primary Care, a medical practice affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Ghaffar received his medical education at King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan, followed by an internship and residency at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, and a fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and specializes in nephrology.