Farm Credit of Southeast Missouri has announced the addition of two loan officers, one at the organization's branch office in Jackson and the other at the Mississippi County location in Charleston, Missouri.
Matt Brotherton is the new loan officer in the Jackson location, 420 W. Washington St.
Brotherton has five years' experience as a commercial loan officer and works with his father on the family farm in a cow/calf operation. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he studied agribusiness with an emphasis in animal science.
Mindi Fitzgerald has been promoted to a loan officer position at the Farm Credit branch in Charleston after previously serving as a risk-management specialist, customer service representative and most recently as a credit specialist. She has been with the organization 13 years.
Farm Credit of Southeast Missouri is based in Sikeston and is an $800 million agricultural lending cooperative serving the Southeast Missouri counties of Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.
James "Buddy" Barger, manager of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau, has been named to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank Board of Directors.
Barger has held various management positions at Walmart locations throughout Southeast Missouri the past 29 years, including several locations in some of the larger communities in the food bank's 16-county service region.
He has also worked with Children's Miracle Network, Wounded Warrior Project and other charitable projects through his association with Walmart and is a member of the Cape West Rotary club.
According to the food bank, headquartered in Sikeston, one in six families and one in five children in Southeast Missouri live in homes where there is food insecurity.
In addition to Barger, members of the food bank board are chairman Marty Platz, vice chairman Roger Guilliams, secretary/treasurer Danielle Poyner, Mark Avery, Chris Conroy, Julianna Montgomery Ford, Tony Robinson, Chris White, food bank CEO Joey Keys and emeritus member Frank Jones.
Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced the hiring or promotion of several staff members recently. The following is a rundown of those announcements.
Culbertson has more than 10 years of health care leadership experience and graduated with an associate degree in radiologic sciences from the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2008. Following that, she earned a second associates degree in business administration from Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, followed by a bachelor's degree in business health care administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree in business health care administration from Western Governor's University in Millcreek, Utah.
Ghaffar received his medical education at King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan, followed by an internship and residency at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, and a fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and specializes in nephrology.
She earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Before joining Immediate Convenient Care, she worked in an emergency room setting, gaining experience in the treatment of urgent and emergent medical conditions.
She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Karalunas-Fisher received her undergraduate and graduate nursing degrees from the Jewish Hospital College of Nursing and Allied Health in St. Louis and has joined Cape Cardiology Group from Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular surgery at Saint Francis. She has nearly 30 years of nursing experience and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
She joined Saint Francis in 2016 as a scheduler for the surgery department, then transitioned to the role of system registration supervisor for centralized scheduling in 2019. She has been supervisor of centralized scheduling since 2020.
Baker earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2007 and a graduate degree in nursing in 2012 from Saint Louis University. She has more than 24 years of nursing experience, is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and joined Saint Francis from Alliance Health and Dermatology in Cape Girardeau.
Leimbach began working at Saint Francis in 2015 as a registered nurse in the medical center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). She also served as a clinical training specialist in 2016 and 2017 and was the lead transport nurse for the NICU from 2017 to 2020. She earned an undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2015, a graduate degree in nurse education from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg in 2019, and her neonatal nurse practitioner certification from the University of Missouri-Kansas City earlier this year.
She earned an associate degree in business administration from Mineral Area College followed by a bachelor's degree in human resources from Southeast Missouri State University. She has more than 10 years of human resources experience, most recently serving as a human resources generalist at Saint Francis.
She is certified by the Society for Human Resource Management and the Human Resources Certification Institute.
Bone previously worked as a neuropsychological technician with the Ferguson Medical Group and as a community support professional with Bootheel Counseling Services in Sikeston. She earned an undergraduate degree in social work at Southeast Missouri State University in 2012 and a graduate degree in social work at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2020.
