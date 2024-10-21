All sections
October 21, 2024

Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri

Gas prices in Missouri remain stable, with minor shifts: regular fuel at $2.86 and diesel at $3.27 per gallon. Only Bollinger County saw a significant 10-cent drop to $2.84.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

There was very little change to fuel prices on a national, state or local level over the past week. Missouri’s average cost per gallon of regular and diesel fuel stood at $2.86 and $3.27, respectively. This is just a one-cent shift, upwards for regular fuel and downwards for diesel fuel, compared to last week’s numbers.

Nationally, the average for regular gasoline fell just two cents to $3.19 a gallon. The national average for diesel fuel stood at a standstill at $3.61 a gallon.

On a local level, only rural Bollinger County prices saw a significant downturn, dropping 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon on average. Most other localities remained much the same in terms of prices as they had been before.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.84;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.93;

• Perry: $2.84;

• Scott: $2.95.

Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

• Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $2.86;

• Jackson: $2.72 to $2.90;

• Marble Hill: $2.79;

• Perryville: $2.79 to $2.94;

• Scott City: $2.89 to $2.99.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

