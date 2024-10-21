Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri

There was very little change to fuel prices on a national, state or local level over the past week. Missouri’s average cost per gallon of regular and diesel fuel stood at $2.86 and $3.27, respectively. This is just a one-cent shift, upwards for regular fuel and downwards for diesel fuel, compared to last week’s numbers.
Nationally, the average for regular gasoline fell just two cents to $3.19 a gallon. The national average for diesel fuel stood at a standstill at $3.61 a gallon.
On a local level, only rural Bollinger County prices saw a significant downturn, dropping 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon on average. Most other localities remained much the same in terms of prices as they had been before.
County averages Sunday (per AAA)
• Bollinger: $2.84;
• Cape Girardeau: $2.93;
• Perry: $2.84;
• Scott: $2.95.
Price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)
• Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $2.86;
• Jackson: $2.72 to $2.90;
• Marble Hill: $2.79;
• Perryville: $2.79 to $2.94;
• Scott City: $2.89 to $2.99.
