Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri

There was very little change to fuel prices on a national, state or local level over the past week. Missouri’s average cost per gallon of regular and diesel fuel stood at $2.86 and $3.27, respectively. This is just a one-cent shift, upwards for regular fuel and downwards for diesel fuel, compared to last week’s numbers.

Nationally, the average for regular gasoline fell just two cents to $3.19 a gallon. The national average for diesel fuel stood at a standstill at $3.61 a gallon.

On a local level, only rural Bollinger County prices saw a significant downturn, dropping 10 cents to $2.84 a gallon on average. Most other localities remained much the same in terms of prices as they had been before.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

• Bollinger: $2.84;

• Cape Girardeau: $2.93;

• Perry: $2.84;

• Scott: $2.95.