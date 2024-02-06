All sections
June 13, 2022

Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau

Le Bistro at the Bar, at the corner of Spanish and Themis streets in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3. Gabriele Ruggieri, Le Bistro's owner, said Friday he will continue to operate Gabriel's Food + Wine in Cape Girardeau and plans to open a new restaurant, called Speck, later this year on Broadway.
Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3.

"We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from Palermo, Italy.

Ruggieri plans to concentrate his attention on his Gabriel's Food + Wine Restaurant at 127 Main St., which opened in 2017, and a new noshery coming to Broadway in Cape later this year called Speck, featuring "authentic Italian street food, woodfire pizza and gelato."

Ruggieri said his popular cooking classes and catering business will continue without interruption.

Le Bistro occupied the same real estate as the fictional "The Bar" from the Ben Affleck movie "Gone Girl," shot primarily in Cape Girardeau and released in 2014.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

