Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau

Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3.
"We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from Palermo, Italy.
Ruggieri plans to concentrate his attention on his Gabriel's Food + Wine Restaurant at 127 Main St., which opened in 2017, and a new noshery coming to Broadway in Cape later this year called Speck, featuring "authentic Italian street food, woodfire pizza and gelato."
Ruggieri said his popular cooking classes and catering business will continue without interruption.
Le Bistro occupied the same real estate as the fictional "The Bar" from the Ben Affleck movie "Gone Girl," shot primarily in Cape Girardeau and released in 2014.
