Le Bistro closes in Cape Girardeau

Le Bistro at the Bar, a French-themed restaurant at 117 Themis St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, closed June 3.

"We haven't been that busy and my lease was up anyway," said Gabriele Ruggieri, the eatery's owner/operator who originally hails from Palermo, Italy.

Ruggieri plans to concentrate his attention on his Gabriel's Food + Wine Restaurant at 127 Main St., which opened in 2017, and a new noshery coming to Broadway in Cape later this year called Speck, featuring "authentic Italian street food, woodfire pizza and gelato."