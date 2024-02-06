All sections
December 11, 2023
Larry Koenig retires from City of Jackson after 50 years
Larry Koenig retires from City of Jackson after 50 years
Larry Koenig
Larry Koenig

The City of Jackson's assistant city administrator Larry Koenig announced his retirement, effective Friday, Dec. 8, after 50 years of working for the city.

"Larry has helped guide our city through many complex issues over the past five decades while maintaining exceptional City services, ensuring our citizens enjoy the finest quality of life now and in the future," Mayor Dwain Hahs said in a news release. "He is a highly respected municipal leader and has built collaborative partnerships in our region that have greatly benefited Jackson and will leave a lasting legacy. We wish Larry the best in his well-earned retirement. He will be dearly missed."

Koenig was elected to the Jackson Board of Aldermen in 1973, serving a pair of two-year terms. He joined the Jackson Police Department in 1977 and later served as chief of police.

He then transferred to City Hall and became the assistant city administrator in 1994. During his tenure, he had served under three mayors and three city administrators.

City administrator Jim Roach appointed City Clerk Liza Walker as assistant city administrator to fill the vacancy left by Koenig's retirement. She had served as city clerk since 2017.

