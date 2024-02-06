Landmark postal reform bill heads to U.S. Senate

U.S. Postal Service will receive a major overhaul if a House-passed reform bill passes muster in the Senate next month.

The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 was approved in the lower chamber Feb. 9 in Washington by an overwhelming and bipartisan vote of 342-92.

Key parts of the legislation include requiring postal employees to enroll in Medicare. At present, an estimated 25% of retired Post Office workers are not Medicare-enrolled. Mandating enrollment would save $22.6 billion over 10 years, according to the bill.