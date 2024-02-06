All sections
BusinessFebruary 22, 2022

Landmark postal reform bill heads to U.S. Senate

U.S. Postal Service will receive a major overhaul if a House-passed reform bill passes muster in the Senate next month. The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 was approved in the lower chamber Feb. 9 in Washington by an overwhelming and bipartisan vote of 342-92...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An informational picket at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, 320 N. Frederick St., is held Dec. 6. A landmark postal reform bill passed by the U.S. House is expected to be considered when the Senate returns to session in March.
An informational picket at the Cape Girardeau Post Office, 320 N. Frederick St., is held Dec. 6. A landmark postal reform bill passed by the U.S. House is expected to be considered when the Senate returns to session in March.

U.S. Postal Service will receive a major overhaul if a House-passed reform bill passes muster in the Senate next month.

The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 was approved in the lower chamber Feb. 9 in Washington by an overwhelming and bipartisan vote of 342-92.

Key parts of the legislation include requiring postal employees to enroll in Medicare. At present, an estimated 25% of retired Post Office workers are not Medicare-enrolled. Mandating enrollment would save $22.6 billion over 10 years, according to the bill.

In the biggest change proposed, money-losing USPS would no longer be required to pre-fund health benefits for current and retiring employees, which is estimated will save $27 billion in a decade's time.

"We will pass this bill because Americans need it," promised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Business
