Landmark postal reform bill heads to U.S. Senate

U.S. Postal Service will receive a major overhaul if a House-passed reform bill passes muster in the Senate next month.
The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 was approved in the lower chamber Feb. 9 in Washington by an overwhelming and bipartisan vote of 342-92.
Key parts of the legislation include requiring postal employees to enroll in Medicare. At present, an estimated 25% of retired Post Office workers are not Medicare-enrolled. Mandating enrollment would save $22.6 billion over 10 years, according to the bill.
In the biggest change proposed, money-losing USPS would no longer be required to pre-fund health benefits for current and retiring employees, which is estimated will save $27 billion in a decade's time.
"We will pass this bill because Americans need it," promised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
