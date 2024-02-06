All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 17, 2022

Kroger buys grocery chain competitor

Kroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains. In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns Ruler Foods, a discount chain carrying mostly Kroger merchandise, which has a store at 2103 William St. in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A police officer walks in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tennessee. Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, has announced it is buying America's no. 2 chain, Albertson's.
A police officer walks in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tennessee. Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, has announced it is buying America's no. 2 chain, Albertson's.Joe Rondone ~ The Commercial Appeal via AP

Kroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains.

In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns Ruler Foods, a discount chain carrying mostly Kroger merchandise, which has a store at 2103 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Albertsons had a 56,540-square-foot Cape Girardeau store at 2126 Independence St. from Feb. 21, 2001, to March 22, 2002. The 24-hour market, employing 170 people, closed after 13 months because of what a company spokesman at the time called "unprofitability." The former Albertsons site is now occupied by Healthpoint Fitness.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The current deal requires scrutiny and approval by federal antitrust regulators.

Albertsons, which went public two years ago, merged with Safeway in 2015 and then unsuccessfully tried to merge with pharmacy chain Rite Aid in 2018.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy