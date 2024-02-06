Kroger buys grocery chain competitor

Kroger announced Friday it will buy grocery competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, a move combining the nation's two largest supermarket chains.

In Southeast Missouri, Kroger has a store in Poplar Bluff. The Cincinnati-based conglomerate also owns Ruler Foods, a discount chain carrying mostly Kroger merchandise, which has a store at 2103 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Albertsons had a 56,540-square-foot Cape Girardeau store at 2126 Independence St. from Feb. 21, 2001, to March 22, 2002. The 24-hour market, employing 170 people, closed after 13 months because of what a company spokesman at the time called "unprofitability." The former Albertsons site is now occupied by Healthpoint Fitness.