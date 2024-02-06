KRCU installs new antenna, equipment in Ellsinore

KRCU, the public radio station on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, has installed a new antenna and other equipment at its repeater station, 88.7 FM in the Van Buren and Ellsinore region of Southeast Missouri.

The new antenna replaced a temporary unit and has enabled the transmitter there to improve its signal strength and boost its power to 50,000 watts, according to KRCU general manager Dan Woods.

The enhancements "allow KRCU to provide a better signal to listeners and reach more people than the temporary antenna allowed," he said.