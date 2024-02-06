Knote reaches milestone, Shawnee business students recognized

ULLIN, Ill. -- A pair of business students at Shawnee Community College were recognized for their achievements in competitive events during the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) 2021 Leadership Conference.

The conference, which took place virtually over the past two weeks, connected more than 12,000 middle school-, high school- and collegiate-level students in leadership sessions and networking activities. The conference also included competitive events in which students had the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards.

Shawnee Community College student Kaitlyn May of Metropolis, Illinois, placed first in the competition's business communication category, which measured the appropriateness and formats of business messages. She also placed fifth in the job interview event, which entailed a cover letter preparation and participation in a role-play in a mock interview.

Meanwhile, SCC student Bethany Bell of Goreville, Illinois, competed in the conference's social media challenge, placing eighth in the competition. This category required competitors to create an integrated marketing plan and simulate the plan's implementation using social media platforms.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.