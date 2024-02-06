Knote reaches milestone, Shawnee business students recognized

Elizabeth "Lizbe" Knote, president and owner of Cape-Kil Pest Control, recently celebrated her 40th anniversary with the company.
Knote is a graduate of Purdue University, where she received a degree in chemical engineering. During her 40 years in the family business, she has attended the Purdue Pest Management Conference 40 times and has received instruction at the Global Bed Bug Summit six times.
Knote is also the inventor of the patented Bed Bug Baker, a portable heat solution for the elimination of bed bugs, which can help homeowners and hotel/motel operators avoid the cost of replacing infested furniture. The technology can also be used to treat luggage at Cape-Kil's office, 33 N. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape-Kil was established 71 years ago and serves a 60-mile market radius surrounding Cape Girardeau.
ULLIN, Ill. -- A pair of business students at Shawnee Community College were recognized for their achievements in competitive events during the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) 2021 Leadership Conference.
The conference, which took place virtually over the past two weeks, connected more than 12,000 middle school-, high school- and collegiate-level students in leadership sessions and networking activities. The conference also included competitive events in which students had the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards.
Shawnee Community College student Kaitlyn May of Metropolis, Illinois, placed first in the competition's business communication category, which measured the appropriateness and formats of business messages. She also placed fifth in the job interview event, which entailed a cover letter preparation and participation in a role-play in a mock interview.
Meanwhile, SCC student Bethany Bell of Goreville, Illinois, competed in the conference's social media challenge, placing eighth in the competition. This category required competitors to create an integrated marketing plan and simulate the plan's implementation using social media platforms.
