KFVS12 receives recognitions, expands newscast

"Heartland News" on KFVS12 has been recognized by the Missouri Broadcasters Association as the "Best Newscast in Missouri." The recognition was made during the association's annual awards program earlier this month at the MBA convention in Branson, Missouri.
In addition to the overall newscast recognition, the station was also recognized by the MBA for feature reporting.
Approximately 900 entries were submitted in this year's competition by many of the 350 MBA-member radio and television stations throughout Missouri.
In addition to receiving recognition for its newscast, KFVS12 has also announced an expansion of its 4 p.m. weekday newscast to a full hour, starting this week. "Heartland News Now" has been a half-hour newscast since it was added to the station's broadcast schedule in September of 2015. The expanded newscast now gives KFVS12 a two-and-a-half hour Monday through Friday news block — "Heartland News Now" at 4 p.m., "Heartland News at Five" at 5 p.m., "CBS Evening News" at 5:30 p.m. and "Heartland News at Six" at 6 p.m.
KFVS12 rebroadcasts its news programming throughout the day on sister station KFVS-TOO.
