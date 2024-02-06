KFVS12 receives recognitions, expands newscast

"Heartland News" on KFVS12 has been recognized by the Missouri Broadcasters Association as the "Best Newscast in Missouri." The recognition was made during the association's annual awards program earlier this month at the MBA convention in Branson, Missouri.

In addition to the overall newscast recognition, the station was also recognized by the MBA for feature reporting.

Approximately 900 entries were submitted in this year's competition by many of the 350 MBA-member radio and television stations throughout Missouri.