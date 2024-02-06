All sections
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
Kenny's Flippin Burgers: Family-owned eatery moving to downtown Cape Girardeau
Jesse Stuart, co-owner of Kenny's Flippin Burgers, is pretty straightforward about the fare he and wife Casey Enderle Stuart have served since 2017 — and which they plan to keep serving at their new locale, 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall starting next month...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kenny's Flippin Burgers expects to open in September at Scout Hall, 430 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. Casey and Jesse Stuart launched the restaurant in Chaffee, Missouri, five years ago and more recently has a location in West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Jesse Stuart, co-owner of Kenny's Flippin Burgers, is pretty straightforward about the fare he and wife Casey Enderle Stuart have served since 2017 — and which they plan to keep serving at their new locale, 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall starting next month.

"Yes, as the name implies, our signature item is a burger, but we have 30 varieties of burger," said Jesse Stuart, who originally hails from Cedar Hill, Missouri, in Jefferson County. "What's special about ours is it's a half-pound beef burger."

The Stuarts are experienced at food preparation and delivery, having launched their eatery originally in Chaffee, Missouri, in 2017 and opened another a year later to Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall.

"We've done well at both of our previous spots but we always wanted to come to Cape, and specifically, to downtown — and Scout Hall was our way to get there," said Casey Stuart, who is from the State of Louisiana, originally.

The Stuarts have assigned eye-catching names to their menu selections.

Owners Casey and Jesse Stuart plan to open the newest incarnation of Kenny's Flippin Burgers next month in downtown Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Burger offerings include "Blaze of Glory," "Big Sexy," "Bad Mofo," "Red Devil" and "Flat Nasty."

Other offerings include crinkle-cut fries and ribbon fries, plus potatoes with these inventive appellations: "On a Wing and a Prayer," "Pancho Villa" and "Sad Plane Jane," in addition to the descriptive "Booty Fries."

"Over the Top" shakes are available on the dessert menu, prompting an aside from Casey.

"When I think about it, pretty much what we do here at Kenny's is over-the-top," she said, opining patrons will get more than they expect when they visit the Stuarts' establishment.

Various kids' meals — grilled-cheese hot dog, two mini sliders and chicken tenders — are available at $4.99 for the youngest patrons — with fries and a drink included.

Casey Stuart with her late father, Kenny Enderle, whose first name adorns the family restaurant, Kenny's Flippin Burgers.Submitted

The man for whom the eatery is named, the late Kenny Enderle of Scott City, is never far from daughter Casey Stuart's mind.

"Our daughter Jordan actually came up with 'Kenny's Flippin Burgers,' and the name is a way to keep Dad's memory alive," said Casey, who noted her father passed away in June 2015.

"He was the biggest Cardinals' fan you'd ever meet," she added, saying a large mural saluting the Redbirds will greet customers at their new Scout Hall venue.

Kenny Enderle's obituary featured a family request that all attenders of his funeral wear Cardinals shirts.

The establishment, also featuring a full bar, will be able to seat a maximum of 104 patrons.

"Having five kids, we know how expensive it is to eat out and we want families to come to Kenny's Flippin Burgers and be able to get a good meal at an affordable price," said Jesse Stuart.

For more information, visit Kenny's Flippin Burgers on Facebook.

The youngest of Casey and Jesse Stuart's children, 7-year-old Kinsley, enjoys dessert at Kenny's Flippin Burgers' previous venue at West Park Mall. The new Kenny's is expected to open in September at 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.Submitted
