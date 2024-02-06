Jesse Stuart, co-owner of Kenny's Flippin Burgers, is pretty straightforward about the fare he and wife Casey Enderle Stuart have served since 2017 — and which they plan to keep serving at their new locale, 430 Broadway in Cape Girardeau's Scout Hall starting next month.

"Yes, as the name implies, our signature item is a burger, but we have 30 varieties of burger," said Jesse Stuart, who originally hails from Cedar Hill, Missouri, in Jefferson County. "What's special about ours is it's a half-pound beef burger."

The Stuarts are experienced at food preparation and delivery, having launched their eatery originally in Chaffee, Missouri, in 2017 and opened another a year later to Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall.

"We've done well at both of our previous spots but we always wanted to come to Cape, and specifically, to downtown — and Scout Hall was our way to get there," said Casey Stuart, who is from the State of Louisiana, originally.

The Stuarts have assigned eye-catching names to their menu selections.

Owners Casey and Jesse Stuart plan to open the newest incarnation of Kenny's Flippin Burgers next month in downtown Cape Girardeau. Submitted

Burger offerings include "Blaze of Glory," "Big Sexy," "Bad Mofo," "Red Devil" and "Flat Nasty."

Other offerings include crinkle-cut fries and ribbon fries, plus potatoes with these inventive appellations: "On a Wing and a Prayer," "Pancho Villa" and "Sad Plane Jane," in addition to the descriptive "Booty Fries."

"Over the Top" shakes are available on the dessert menu, prompting an aside from Casey.

"When I think about it, pretty much what we do here at Kenny's is over-the-top," she said, opining patrons will get more than they expect when they visit the Stuarts' establishment.