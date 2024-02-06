All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 28, 2023

Keeping it in the family BBQ in Scott County

Mini Farm Mafia BBQ Food Truck & Catering, not only boasts one of the longer names for a local entrepreneurial enterprise, but owner and pitmaster Jeff Long said he has one of the lengthiest mobile units, too. "Our trailer from tip-to-tip is 34 to 35 feet long, so I say we're one of the biggest in Southeast Missouri," said Long (no relation to the author of this article)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mini Farm Mafia BBQ Food Truck & Catering owner Jeff Long poses next to his mobile unit. A 1983 Sikeston (Missouri) High School graduate, Long has operated the business since its 2019 launch.
Mini Farm Mafia BBQ Food Truck & Catering owner Jeff Long poses next to his mobile unit. A 1983 Sikeston (Missouri) High School graduate, Long has operated the business since its 2019 launch.Submitted

Mini Farm Mafia BBQ Food Truck & Catering, not only boasts one of the longer names for a local entrepreneurial enterprise, but owner and pitmaster Jeff Long said he has one of the lengthiest mobile units, too.

"Our trailer from tip-to-tip is 34 to 35 feet long, so I say we're one of the biggest in Southeast Missouri," said Long (no relation to the author of this article).

"I really enjoy cooking," said Long, a 1983 Sikeston High School graduate, who explained the moniker of his business first launched in 2019. "Our family lives in a subdivision called 'Mini Farms' just north of the Sikeston (Missouri) rodeo grounds, and as property owners we watch out one another and protect each other. We support one another, and we're kind of a family, a sort of mini-mafia, if you will, which is where the name comes from."

Long said there's no secret to the success of his food truck.

"I'm a trained certified barbecue judge and a professional BBQ team captain, and we've won various championships. I know my way around a piece of meat, and we provide a superior product. It's a better tasting, more tender and juicier barbecue than you'll find at a commercial eatery. We're also known for very large meals and reasonably priced," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Long said Mini Farm Mafia BBQ is known for its pork steaks and a loaded barbecue russet potato menu item known as a "Mafiaso".

Patrons will see intentional terminology to reinforce the business' branding.

"Everything we do is mafia-themed. We have can't-forget-about it nachos, mobster nachos, Godfather pulled pork sandwiches, and something we call an enforcer, a shredded beef sandwich," he said.

Long says his food truck mainly operates within an hour of Scott County and pointed those interested in his barbecue to Mini Farm's Facebook page.

"A big difference between us and other mobile vendors is we're the fastest food truck around. We've done almost 100 plates an hour out the window/ and I'd say the average wait for your food is about two minutes after you place your order," Long said. "The Lord has blessed us to the point that we turn down more events than we're able to book."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 24
Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas
BusinessDec. 23
Wall Street rises at the start of a holiday-shortened week
BusinessDec. 23
Professional development: Business leaders on impact of lead...
BusinessDec. 23
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under new ownership

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
BusinessDec. 23
Mercy Southeast, SEMO extend commitment for athletic medical care
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 23
Upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
BusinessDec. 23
New nurses join Saint Francis Healthcare System
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a dismal week
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is working to silence their legal fight
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy