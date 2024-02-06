Keeping it in the family BBQ in Scott County

Mini Farm Mafia BBQ Food Truck & Catering, not only boasts one of the longer names for a local entrepreneurial enterprise, but owner and pitmaster Jeff Long said he has one of the lengthiest mobile units, too.

"Our trailer from tip-to-tip is 34 to 35 feet long, so I say we're one of the biggest in Southeast Missouri," said Long (no relation to the author of this article).

"I really enjoy cooking," said Long, a 1983 Sikeston High School graduate, who explained the moniker of his business first launched in 2019. "Our family lives in a subdivision called 'Mini Farms' just north of the Sikeston (Missouri) rodeo grounds, and as property owners we watch out one another and protect each other. We support one another, and we're kind of a family, a sort of mini-mafia, if you will, which is where the name comes from."

Long said there's no secret to the success of his food truck.

"I'm a trained certified barbecue judge and a professional BBQ team captain, and we've won various championships. I know my way around a piece of meat, and we provide a superior product. It's a better tasting, more tender and juicier barbecue than you'll find at a commercial eatery. We're also known for very large meals and reasonably priced," he said.