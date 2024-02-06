Jon K. Rust honored with award created in his name

The Local Media Association has created an award in honor of Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications, in recognition of his commitment to the Local Media Association and Foundation, according to a recent news release.

Rust joined the LMA board in 2002, and went on to become chairman of the board. He was instrumental in the organization's transformation to an umbrella organization serving all local media, the release stated.

His board leadership spanned 16 years, the most by anyone in LMA's 47-year history.

The Jon K. Rust LMA Service Award will be presented each year to someone who goes above and beyond in their service to LMA and/or LMF.