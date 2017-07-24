Jobless rates fall below 4 percent in nearly half of U.S. states

WASHINGTON -- Hiring rose last month in 14 U.S. states in June, and the unemployment rate fell to record lows in two states, evidence the job market is getting tighter across much of the country.

The Labor Department said Friday unemployment rates fell in 10 states and rose in only 2. Rates were stable in the other 38 states.

After five years of steady hiring, unemployment rates have fallen below 4 percent in 23 states.

Unemployment that low suggests those states are at "full employment," when nearly everyone who wants a job has one, and the unemployment rate reflects the normal churn of hiring and firing.

The rate has fallen below 3 percent in five states: Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Dakota.

When unemployment falls that low, businesses may be forced to raise pay to compete for scarce workers.