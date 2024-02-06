Jason Smith assails White House on inflation

Congressman Jason Smith (R-8) told the Southeast Missourian last week President Joe Biden's economic policies "are robbing families and retirees of their hard-earned savings and undercutting workers' wages."
Smith, who has represented 30 counties in southeast and southern Missouri since 2013, said the president is responsible for what he called America's "unaffordable nightmare" — specifically referring to the 8.5% inflation rate reached in March.
Rising gas prices are reported to have driven more than half of last month's increase, thanks to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil.
Aside from oil, costs for other goods — including housing — rose significantly in March as well.
"As working families in Missouri struggle to get back on their feet, President Biden is intent on pulling the rug out from underneath them once again," wrote Smith, adding he finds the president's contention inflation will average 4.7% this year to be "absurd."
To reach the president's prediction, Smith said, inflation would have to "miraculously" drop to 2% immediately and remain there for the next decade.
"These price spikes were the predictable result of the Democrats' $2 trillion bailout bill enacted last March," Smith added.
