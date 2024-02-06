Jason Smith assails White House on inflation

Congressman Jason Smith (R-8) told the Southeast Missourian last week President Joe Biden's economic policies "are robbing families and retirees of their hard-earned savings and undercutting workers' wages."

Smith, who has represented 30 counties in southeast and southern Missouri since 2013, said the president is responsible for what he called America's "unaffordable nightmare" — specifically referring to the 8.5% inflation rate reached in March.

Rising gas prices are reported to have driven more than half of last month's increase, thanks to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil.

Aside from oil, costs for other goods — including housing — rose significantly in March as well.