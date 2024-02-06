All sections
BusinessApril 18, 2022

Jason Smith assails White House on inflation

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) listens to Lincoln Day mistress of ceremonies Faune Riggin on March 12 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, along with Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft. Smith says the current inflationary spiral has caused an "unaffordable nightmare for working Americans."
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) listens to Lincoln Day mistress of ceremonies Faune Riggin on March 12 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson, along with Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft. Smith says the current inflationary spiral has caused an "unaffordable nightmare for working Americans."

Congressman Jason Smith (R-8) told the Southeast Missourian last week President Joe Biden's economic policies "are robbing families and retirees of their hard-earned savings and undercutting workers' wages."

Smith, who has represented 30 counties in southeast and southern Missouri since 2013, said the president is responsible for what he called America's "unaffordable nightmare" — specifically referring to the 8.5% inflation rate reached in March.

Rising gas prices are reported to have driven more than half of last month's increase, thanks to the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian oil.

Aside from oil, costs for other goods — including housing — rose significantly in March as well.

"As working families in Missouri struggle to get back on their feet, President Biden is intent on pulling the rug out from underneath them once again," wrote Smith, adding he finds the president's contention inflation will average 4.7% this year to be "absurd."

To reach the president's prediction, Smith said, inflation would have to "miraculously" drop to 2% immediately and remain there for the next decade.

"These price spikes were the predictable result of the Democrats' $2 trillion bailout bill enacted last March," Smith added.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

