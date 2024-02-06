Janet Boston moves massage practice to Jackson

Licensed massage therapist Janet Boston has a new location for her practice.

Boston has moved from the eDen Spa Salon in Cape Girardeau to Hidden Beauty Salon at 4195 Hwy. 72 in Jackson.

"I do structural work. I do work that nobody else does in Cape," Boston said, adding that she specializes in working on people who have suffered injuries. "... I get a lot of people out of pain."

She first became interested in the massage field when she was involved in a car accident and couldn't get any doctors or chiropractors to get rid of her pain.

After a visit to a massage therapist set her on the right path, she decided to devote herself to the practice.

"Once you're in chronic pain, your brain gets a message that this is normal. That's how this works. This is an unwinding process," she said.