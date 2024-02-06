All sections
BusinessDecember 18, 2023
Janet Boston moves massage practice to Jackson
Licensed massage therapist Janet Boston has a new location for her practice. Boston has moved from the eDen Spa Salon in Cape Girardeau to Hidden Beauty Salon at 4195 Hwy. 72 in Jackson. "I do structural work. I do work that nobody else does in Cape," Boston said, adding that she specializes in working on people who have suffered injuries. "... I get a lot of people out of pain."
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Janet Boston
Janet Boston

Licensed massage therapist Janet Boston has a new location for her practice.

Boston has moved from the eDen Spa Salon in Cape Girardeau to Hidden Beauty Salon at 4195 Hwy. 72 in Jackson.

"I do structural work. I do work that nobody else does in Cape," Boston said, adding that she specializes in working on people who have suffered injuries. "... I get a lot of people out of pain."

She first became interested in the massage field when she was involved in a car accident and couldn't get any doctors or chiropractors to get rid of her pain.

After a visit to a massage therapist set her on the right path, she decided to devote herself to the practice.

"Once you're in chronic pain, your brain gets a message that this is normal. That's how this works. This is an unwinding process," she said.

Boston said she particularly likes helping patients recover from injuries and chronic pain.

She has done massages since 1998 and completes training to renew her license every two years.

Boston will provide Swedish massages, deep-tissue massages and core myofascial therapy. She also works with the body's energy field. She said she'll provide 30-, 60- or 90-minute massages from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays.

She will be the only massage therapist at Hidden Beauty and said she moved her practice there in part to be closer to her home.

"I just found this opportunity and it is totally new," Boston said. "She (Hidden Beauty owner Sara Brown) just had this built, she expanded her business."

She said she plans to provide gift certificates. She will also give discounts to new Hidden Beauty customers or new clients through the end of January.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

