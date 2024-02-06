Jaden Kight rejoins Cape chamber as office administrator

Kight will provide administrative and operational support to the chamber and SE MO REDI, taking over the responsibilities previously held by Neisha Ivory.

She had interned for the chamber in fall 2022 and spring 2023 while completing an undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University. Kight will soon graduate from SEMO with a Master of Business Administration in general management.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.