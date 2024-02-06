Jaden Kight rejoins Cape chamber as office administrator

Cape Girardeau native Jaden Kight is rejoining Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, where she previously interned, as its office administrator beginning Monday, June 3.
“I am excited to rejoin the Cape Chamber team as the office administrator, bringing a strong background in organization and efficiency,” Kight said in a news release. “I am eager to support our operations, internally and externally, through my contributions towards a productive and positive workplace environment.”
Kight will provide administrative and operational support to the chamber and SE MO REDI, taking over the responsibilities previously held by Neisha Ivory.
She had interned for the chamber in fall 2022 and spring 2023 while completing an undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University. Kight will soon graduate from SEMO with a Master of Business Administration in general management.
