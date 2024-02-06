All sections
BusinessJune 3, 2024

Jaden Kight rejoins Cape chamber as office administrator

Jaden Kight will rejoin the chamber she interned at as she finishes a Master of Business Administration at Southeast Missouri State University. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jaden Kight
Jaden Kight

Cape Girardeau native Jaden Kight is rejoining Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, where she previously interned, as its office administrator beginning Monday, June 3.

“I am excited to rejoin the Cape Chamber team as the office administrator, bringing a strong background in organization and efficiency,” Kight said in a news release. “I am eager to support our operations, internally and externally, through my contributions towards a productive and positive workplace environment.”

Kight will provide administrative and operational support to the chamber and SE MO REDI, taking over the responsibilities previously held by Neisha Ivory.

She had interned for the chamber in fall 2022 and spring 2023 while completing an undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University. Kight will soon graduate from SEMO with a Master of Business Administration in general management.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

